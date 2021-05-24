PASCO, WA - The Pasco Post Office delivers more than just the mail. On Friday they delivered hope, smiles, cards, balloons and quite a few tears with a drive-by parade for one of their co-workers. Bob Williams is well-loved and respected at USPS. He's a trainer, a carrier and a mentor to many. Bob has worked at the Pasco station for more than two decades.
Recently, doctors diagnosed him with cancer.
"We are there for Bob," said letter carrier and union representative Brandon Wilson. "It crushed everybody. We were really, really hugely impacted. Bob being gone at the post office is a big deal. So."
So, they brought the post office to him in solidarity of what he and his family are going through.