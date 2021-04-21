KENNEWICK, WA - A local developer has big plans for his 40 acre land plot on Thompson Hill, but his neighbors have some concerns. Take a look.
WATCH: Thompson Hill proposed development housing and hotel project draws concerns
- Veronica Barriga
-
- Updated
- Comments
Currently in Kennewick
54°F
Clear
74°F / 38°F
5 AM
52°F
6 AM
50°F
7 AM
53°F
8 AM
55°F
9 AM
61°F
Most Popular
Articles
- TikTok videos warn of 'National Rape Day' on April 24
- Woman turns herself into Pasco Police after Friday night bar fight, Bar wouldn't let cops in
- "I feel sick, I feel helpless"; Defensive wounds show 5-year-old girl fought attacker
- Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case
- Kennewick Police Investigation Over Death of 25 Year Old Woman
- Affordable Housing Coming to Kennewick
- Former Spokane High School teacher charged with possession of child pornography
- RPD Officers Arrest Pasco Man For 1st Degree Assault
- Idaho sheriff: Missing 8-year-old girl's body found, suspect arrested
- Moxee Man and Woman die Wednesday evening after rollover collision in Yakima
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.