Mostly sunny this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon with patchy smoke and haze. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
High pressure is sitting to our far southeast and will produce a southwesterly flow over the region later today and tomorrow. This will increase some mid/high level moisture over the region. During the same time a couple of disturbances will move north from California, possibly triggering a few thunderstorms over central OR and the Blues. This will increase the fire danger for this region
Red Flag Warning... Central OR and Blues (WA/OR) - Noon Today-11 PM Tuesday
- PM Thunderstorms
- Frequent Lightning
- Gusty Winds
- Little Rain
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Our quiet weather will continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A dry cold front Saturday will bring a few stray showers to the Cascades and cooler temperatures in eastern WA/OR. Highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50s.
Tri-Cities
Monday... Partly Sunny, Little Warmer... 94/59
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 92/54
Wednesday... Sunny... 90/54
Thursday... Sunny... 90/55
Friday... Sunny... 92/57
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Little Cooler... 88/54
Sunday... Sunny... 85/53
Yakima
Monday... Partly Sunny, Little Warmer... 92/57
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 89/52
Wednesday... Sunny... 90/53
Thursday... Sunny... 89/52
Friday... Sunny... 91/55
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Little Cooler... 86/53
Sunday... Sunny... 86/53