Mostly sunny this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon with patchy smoke and haze.  Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.

 High pressure is sitting to our far southeast and will produce a southwesterly flow over the region later today and tomorrow.  This will increase some mid/high level moisture over the region.  During the same time a couple of disturbances will move north from California, possibly triggering a few thunderstorms over central OR and the Blues.  This will increase the fire danger for this region

 Red Flag Warning... Central OR and Blues (WA/OR) - Noon Today-11 PM Tuesday

  •  PM Thunderstorms
  •  Frequent Lightning
  •  Gusty Winds
  •  Little Rain
  •  Fires Spread Rapidly
  •  No Outdoor Burning

Our quiet weather will continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.  A dry cold front Saturday will bring a few stray showers to the Cascades and cooler temperatures in eastern WA/OR.  Highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50s.

 Tri-Cities

Monday... Partly Sunny, Little Warmer... 94/59

Tuesday...  Mostly/Partly Sunny... 92/54

Wednesday...  Sunny... 90/54

Thursday... Sunny... 90/55

Friday...  Sunny... 92/57

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Little Cooler... 88/54

Sunday...  Sunny... 85/53

 Yakima

Monday... Partly Sunny, Little Warmer... 92/57

Tuesday...  Mostly/Partly Sunny... 89/52

Wednesday...  Sunny... 90/53

Thursday... Sunny... 89/52

Friday...  Sunny... 91/55

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Little Cooler... 86/53

Sunday...  Sunny... 86/53

