Mostly clear and breezy tonight winds 5-10 mph for both Yakima & Tri-Cities lows in the low to mid 40’s. Tomorrow morning starts off sunny lighter winds and temperatures in the mid 70’s to low 80’s clouds we begin to move Wednesday night a winds will pick up 6 to 10 mph and low temperatures will be in the mid 50’s. Fire danger will be high Thursday as winds increase with gusts 25 to 35 mph and a chance of showers through the Basin and Valley.
Nice Day Wednesday Windy Day Thursday
