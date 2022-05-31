Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight for Yakima & the Columbia Basin calm winds and low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A weak disturbance tonight could produce stray showers and thunderstorms to the Cascades and Kittitas Valley.
Increasing clouds Wednesday as another front moves in from the coast, with increasing chances of rain or t-storms late Wednesday evening/night. Daytime highs climb into the upper 70s and mid- 80s.
Thursday scattered showers possible temperatures in the 70s and 60s.
Friday looks to be stormier for the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the Blues, heavy rain is possible in those areas and stray showers and T-Storms elsewhere temperatures drop a few degrees in the mid 70s and low 80s.
Unsettled weather for the weekend as 2 more systems move in producing breezy winds and rain and thunderstorms temperatures cool to the 60s and 70s.
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Recent heavy rainfall along with releases by upstream dam
expected to cause minor flooding.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast Oregon, including the following
county, Umatilla.
* WHEN...Until 130 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM PDT, recent heavy rainfall along with an upstream
floodgate release is expected to cause minor flooding in the
advisory area.
