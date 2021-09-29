Partly cloudy tonight with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Scattered showers move through the Cascades tonight and eventually make their way to the Kittitas & Yakima Valleys tomorrow afternoon and then into the Columbia Basin tomorrow evening. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles late tonight/early tomorrow morning for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys. Daytime highs on Thursday warm-up to the mid and upper 70’s.Winds will increase tomorrow with gusts 20-25 mph. A cold front moves in Friday/Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures upper 60’s and low 70’s and sunshine. Warmer temperatures are on the way next week in the mid to upper 70’s should be a beautiful week.
Nice Evening Tonight...Gusty Winds And Showers On The Way Tomorrow
