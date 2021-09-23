Happy first FULL day of fall!
Mostly sunny and a little cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
High pressure building into the Pacific Northwest will provide us with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday-Saturday with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. An upper-level trough will move across the region Sunday with showers in the mountains and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 70s- near 80.
Partly cloudy and breezy Monday as a stronger front pushes into the Pacific northwest. We will likely see rain spill over the Cascades into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by mid-late morning and in the Tri-Cities by late evening/night. Rain chances will increase overnight Monday and then begin to decrease Tuesday as the front pushes east. The pressure gradient tightens as cooler air rushes in behind the front. This will result in windy conditions across the region with gusts 30-40 mph on Tuesday. Highs will fall into the mid-upper 60s.
High pressure returns next Wednesday with sun and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70.