Clear skies and light breezy winds tonight. Overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow there will be loads of sunshine and warmer temperatures, highs tomorrow mid to upper 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday through Friday will be very hot and a heat advisory has been issued. Temperatures are expected to hit 100-104 degrees with overnight lows in the 70s. Fire danger remains extremely high so be Firewise and stay hydrated.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Tri-Cities
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 96/63
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 98/66
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 104/70
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 102/72
Friday...Sunny, Hot...102/70
Saturday Sunny, Hot...102/70
Yakima
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 94/63
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 96/65
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 102/72
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 102/71
Friday...Sunny, Hot...101/68
Saturday Sunny, Hot...100/69
