Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds and low temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures a good 13-18 degrees above average, the Tri-Cities will be flirting with 90 degrees but should top out at 88 degrees and Yakima topping out at 82-84 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy, cooler and breezy with highs in the low 80’s for Tri-Cities and in the upper 70’s for Yakima.
Nice Night and Hot tomorrow
