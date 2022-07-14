Clear skies, light winds and an overall nice evening ahead. Overnight lows upper 50s and low to mid 60s. The only exception is for the Blues and foothills including Walla Walla, Dayton and Pendleton a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM – 8 AM Friday.
A fire weather watch is in effect Friday afternoon and Evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination
of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
The weekend will be hot dry and breezy to windy with highs in the 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The fire danger will remain high this weekend. Look for slightly cooler temperatures on Monday.
