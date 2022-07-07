Mostly clear tonight for Yakima and Tri-Cities with light winds, breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley tonight 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph low temps in the 50s and 60s. A slight chance of stray storms and thunderstorms tonight in the Blue Mountains and foothills including Walla Walla and Dayton 10-20% chance between 5 and 8 pm. Low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Friday will be beautiful with sunny skies and light winds highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Lows in the 50s and 60s
The coming weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s and 90s. A little breezy on Saturday and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Monday temperatures heat up and we’re expecting a mini heatwave with temperatures in the upper 90s and low triple digits possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.