Another calm cool night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30’s overnight. Fog may develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning especially near the Yakima and Columbia Rivers. Enjoy sunshine for Thursday and temperatures climbing into the 60’s. Friday a weak system moves into the region bringing showers to the mountains and breezy to windy conditions to the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny weekend with highs in the Upper 50’s and night time lows in the mid 30’s  

