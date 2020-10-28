Another calm cool night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30’s overnight. Fog may develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning especially near the Yakima and Columbia Rivers. Enjoy sunshine for Thursday and temperatures climbing into the 60’s. Friday a weak system moves into the region bringing showers to the mountains and breezy to windy conditions to the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny weekend with highs in the Upper 50’s and night time lows in the mid 30’s
Nice Night... Look Out For Fog
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.