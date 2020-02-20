A cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine will help us warm this afternoon with lunchtime temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs near 50. High pressure will continue to provide us with cold nights and mild days through Friday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 20s.
The advertised front for this weekend now appears to be much weaker than originally forecasted. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon/evening with highs in the low-mid 50s. The front will bring us a chance for mountain snow (3-8") and a few scattered afternoon showers east of the Cascades. Wind will be breezy to gusty (25-35 mph) at times with highs in the mid 50s. Snow levels drop to around 1,000-1,500 ft. Sunday night. So, if there is any leftover moisture around we could see some light snow in Horse Heaven Hills and Rattlesnake Ridge.
Drier air and high pressures returns early next week with sunshine and quiet weather. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
