Mostly sunny and nice today with light winds. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
A strong and fast moving front will arrive late Friday evening. This system will have very little moisture, but its main impact to us will be gusty winds developing ahead of the front as the pressure gradient tightens.
Strong Winds Friday
- Strongest 2-6 PM
- Gusts 30-40 mph (Local gusts 45 mph - Kittitas Valley)
- Local Blowing Dust
- Reduced Visibility in Blowing Dust
- Moderate-Severe Cross Winds for High Profile Vehicles
- Winds Decrease Overnight
The best chance for showers will be in the Cascades and Blues were light snow accumulation is possible above 3,500 ft by Saturday morning.
Cooler air and high pressure returns this weekend into next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.