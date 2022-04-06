Mild weather tonight, partly cloudy skies and light winds low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow the Best day of the week with loads of sunshine light winds and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Friday a cold front moves in bringing cloudy skies gusty winds and possible blowing dust in the afternoon with winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph yuck! Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s.
This weekend another system moves on shore bringing breezy winds and lower temperatures in the 50s and snow to the Cascades and Blues. There is a chance of snow Saturday night/Sunday morning in the Kittitas Valley and Sunday night/Monday morning rain/snow mix possible in the Yakima Valley. Cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s into next week.
