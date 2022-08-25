Clear, calm warm night tonight low temps in the low to mid and upper 60s and light winds 5-7 mph. Breezy to Gusty winds tonight in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph gusts up to 21 mph.
Friday sunny and hot with continued above-average temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will increase tomorrow throughout the region 25-35 mph
Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. And lows in the mid to upper 50s and breezy winds but beautiful weather.
Next week another warming trend on the way temperatures climb back to the mid to upper 90s and possible low 100s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Clear Calm and Warm...68
Friday... Mostly Sunny, PM Windy... 98/64
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 86/55
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 87/55
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 93/59
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 99/63
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 103/69
Yakima
Thursday... Clear Calm and Warm...62
Friday... Mostly Sunny, PM Windy... 94/55
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 83/51
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 85/53
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 90/57
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 97/60
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 100/68
