Clear skies and mild conditions tonight, overall nice evening although warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Get ready for a sunny and hot Wednesday. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s and low 100s with light winds and may feel muggy due to moisture moving into the area. A weak disturbance moves through the region and we have a chance of stray showers and Thunderstorms in the Kittitas Valley and East slopes of the Cascades. Timing will be 11 AM – 8 PM for the storm track right now the chances are at 20%, so relatively low.
Temperatures remain warm for the rest of the work week. Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Clear, Warm... Low 67
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 100/68
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 100/68
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 99/60
Saturday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Windy Cooler... 86/54
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 85/54
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 92/57
Yakima
Tuesday... Clear, Warm... Low 65
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 97/65
Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 97/65
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 96/59
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 83/52
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 84/53
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 89/57
