Clear skies and mild conditions tonight, overall nice evening although warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s overnight. 

Get ready for a sunny and hot Wednesday. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s and low 100s with light winds and may feel muggy due to moisture moving into the area. A weak disturbance moves through the region and we have a chance of stray showers and Thunderstorms in the Kittitas Valley and East slopes of the Cascades. Timing will be 11 AM – 8 PM for the storm track right now the chances are at 20%, so relatively low. 

Temperatures remain warm for the rest of the work week. Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. 

Tri-Cities 

Tuesday... Clear, Warm... Low 67 

Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 100/68 

Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 100/68 

Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 99/60 

Saturday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Windy Cooler... 86/54 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 85/54 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 92/57 

Yakima 

Tuesday... Clear, Warm... Low 65 

Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 97/65 

Thursday... Sunny and Hot... 97/65 

Friday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 96/59 

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler... 83/52 

Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 84/53 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 89/57 

