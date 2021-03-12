Clear and calm tonight for Yakima & Tri-Cities chilly overnight with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.. More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend Saturday & Sunday will be gorgeous lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the mid 30’s. The next system arrives Sunday on the west side bringing showers and mountain snow with a slight chance of scattered showers for eastern Washington late Sunday night or Monday. Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead. Daylight Saving begins this weekend move your clock forward 1 hour Sunday.
Nice Weather For The Weekend & Daylight Saving Begins!
