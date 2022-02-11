Clear to partly cloudy tonight and winds decreasing in the Kittitas Valley overnight lows in the mid-20s and low 30s. A ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry this weekend day time highs in the 40s and low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday night clouds increase bringing a slight chance of rain/snow mix to the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and a slight chance of showers to the Columbia Basin. High pressure returns Tuesday with more sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s.
Nice Weekend... A Little Rain Monday
