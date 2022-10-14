Mostly clear, calm winds, and smoke and haze in the air tonight. Chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and are fluctuating 30-35 degrees between daytime highs and overnight lows.
This weekend will bring once again beautiful sunshine and warm daytime highs and chilly overnight lows.
This pattern will continue through the end of next week, when finally, we may have a chance of some much-needed rain!
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Cool, Hazy... 77/42
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 78/42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/40
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/40
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 74/40
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 73/39
Yakima
Friday Night... Cool, Hazy... 78/42
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 79/42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/41
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/39
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 71/37
