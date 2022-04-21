Clouds and winds are decreasing tonight, however, there is still a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm mainly in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. Temperatures tonight are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.
Friday is mostly clear and sunny with light variable winds and temperatures in the upper 50s and mid to high 60s.
High pressure builds this weekend bringing beautiful spring weather...finally temperatures on Saturday in the mid-upper 60s and 70s for Sunday.
Next week another system arrives with breezy winds and showers possible Monday into early Tuesday and daytime temperatures drop back to the 60s and overnight lows back to the 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.