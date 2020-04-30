#HOMETOWNHERO: Brey White
This weekend, she is trying to spread some positivity and hopes you all can help her out!
Brey is a 16 year old student at Hanford High School.
She was scrolling through Instagram a few weeks ago and found a post about a neighborhood in Ohio that was putting on a drive through zoo.
She was inspired to do the same thing in her neighborhood!
She created a Facebook page for the event and also sent messages using the Nextdoor app to try and create some momentum.
She wants to do this because she says it would be a nice change of pace and get people to spend time with their families outside.
She says the idea is to have homes create their own "zoo" using stuffed animals in their front yards.
She is also asking that you get creative and make enclosures and signs.
On Saturday, the zoo will be open for families to walk or drive by while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
She even created a map for this event.
You can check out the event’s Facebook page at South Highlands "Zoo" Block Party.