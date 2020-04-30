#HOMETOWNHERO: Carrie Hardy Photography
Like many in our community right now, she is doing her part to help others during this challenging time.
Carrie is a local photographer based out of Walla Walla.
She recently started a project that highlights local seniors.
She takes a few photos of them, has them fill out a questionnaire, and asks them to include a message to their fellow seniors.
It’s a small way to give our seniors a voice right now and share their stories.
All of the photos are on her Instagram account, @carriehardy_photography.
The person who nominated her says, “Carrie is a very giving person that is always giving back to her community. A year ago she featured local cancer survivors and wrote a wonderful bio tribute to each and every one. I believe Carrie Hardy should get a shout out on the news for her kind and giving big heart.”
Carrie, thank you for your selflessness.