Mostly sunny and hot again with daytime highs running 8-12 degrees above average. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
The upper-level low has now moved into northern ID this morning. Most of the thunderstorm activity today will be in the panhandle of Idaho and western Montana. However, we could see a slight chance (10%) for a stray shower/t-storm along the WA/British Columbia border and the north Cascades. High pressure builds inland today and tomorrow keeping temperatures hot through Friday, highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Increasing wind tomorrow with a dry cool front moving onshore. Breezy to gusty winds (20-25 MPH) develop by late morning in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Everyone else can expect gusts 25 -35 mph by the afternoon and continue through Friday night. The gusty winds and very dry conditions will cause a higher fire danger across the region. Please be firewise. Heat relief arrives Saturday as cooler air spills over the Cascades behind the front, however winds will remain breezy during the day. Sunshine and perfect temperatures on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.
A strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest early next week setting off another big warming trend. Low-mid 90s on Monday, Tuesday we will see highs in the mid-upper 90s and Wednesday through next Friday highs climb into the upper 90s-low 100s! Yuck!
