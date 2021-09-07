Thick smoke and unhealthy-hazardous air quality will dominate Yakima county today. We will also see an increase in haze and smoke in the Columbia Basin and northeast Oregon. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A weak weather system will brush northwest WA overnight on its way to southern British Columbia. This system will only produce a few stray showers in the north Cascades and the Olympic Peninsula. East of the Cascades we will only get a few clouds and a one or two degree drop in temperatures.
Another front will attempt to move across the region Wednesday Night-Thursday, but all it will be able to accomplish on our side of the Cascades will be cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Fire danger will increase Thursday as winds gust 20-30 mph. Highs in the mid 80s-near 90. The smoke, haze, poor air quality and dry weather will likely continue through early next week with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.