Smoke, poor air quality and reduce visibility in Yakima county will continue to be a big issue because of the Schneider Springs Fire. Mostly sunny and hazy elsewhere with areas of smoke, especially in southern Morrow and Umatilla counties. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A ridge of high pressure is currently building over the Pacific Northwest resulting in more dry weather in hotter temperatures through Wednesday. There is a weak weather system in the Pacific that will move inland Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. However, this system will fall apart as it runs into the ridge and slides north into Canada. The only chance for showers will be along the Cascade crest and into western WA/OR. Highs in the low-mid 90 and lows in the 50s-60s.
Another front will attempt to move across the region Thursday, but all it will be able to accomplish on our side of the Cascades will be cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Highs will fall into the low-mid 80s by this weekend.
Right now, we are more than three inches below our average rainfall for the year and only recorded .01" of rain since the June 1st. This extremely dry weather will continue to fuel our drought and produce extreme fire danger. We may not get any help from Mother Nature in the "Rain Department" until October or November. Until then please remember that there is a statewide burn ban and to be firewise.