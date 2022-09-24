SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service Spokane (NWS Spokane) will be busy over the next several days launching weather balloons to help forecast Tropical Cyclone Ian, which is currently south of Jamaica.
The reason, according to NWS Spokane's twitter page, is because "everything is connected," and the stuff happening across the Pacific Northwest impacts what happens in the southeast US.
NWS Spokane launched its first extra balloon Saturday morning, and the service shared its findings by the early afternoon.
Here is the final product. 18Z launch complete. Many more to come over the next several days. #wawx #idwx #Ian https://t.co/9ze3i2N07k pic.twitter.com/yYBoXYfzST— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 24, 2022
