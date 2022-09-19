MISSION, Ore.-
And officer-involved shooting at the Umatilla Indian Reservation is under investigation by the reservation and FBI.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, an officer-involved shooting led to the death of a tribal member.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) says the unfortunate and tragic event and they share their deepest condolences with the family and the entire tribal community.
Since this is an ongoing investigation, the details of what happened are unclear at this time. CTUIR is working with law enforcement to provide information as it's available.
The CTUIR Board of Trustees acknowledges the job Umatilla Tribal Police Department has and the need to protect the safety of the tribal citizens.
The BOT reminds the community that grief counseling and support services are available at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center by calling 541-966-9830.
CTUIR is made up of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla Tribes formed by the treaty of 1855 at the Walla Walla Valley.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
