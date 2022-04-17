Officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Yakima

YAKIMA, WASH. - At approximately 5:35 pm, Yakima Police Officers located and adult male wanted for felony domestic violence charges. The suspect began to flee from officers on foot in the area of N18th Ave. and Jerome.
According to YPD, the suspect was armed with a firearm and threatened officers.
Officers found the suspect in the yard of a nearby home where an armed stand-off occurred between two officers and the suspect.
YPD says two officers discharged their firearms in the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect was treated at the scene and later transported to the hospital.
The scene was then secured by officers and turned over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, YVSIU.
No YPD officers were injured during this incidents. The status of the suspects health is unknown at this time.
All officers involved on paid administrative leave pending the YVSIU investigation, per standard protocol.
