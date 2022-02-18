Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Saturday begins with partly sunny skies with increasing clouds and gusty winds (20-25 mph) high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night there is a slight chance of rain in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday temperatures begin to drop as a cold front pushes in bringing scattered showers to the lower elevations and maybe rain/mix for Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and temps in the 40s and 50s. Monday Presidents day even cooler and a chance of light snow in the Yakima Valley and cloudy skies for the Columbia Basin. The biggest impact from this system will be in the Cascades and Blues beginning Saturday night through Sunday night heavy mountain snow is expected and a Winter storm watch has been issued.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 24 inches possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be impacted along I-84.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 13 inches possible.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.