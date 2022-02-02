Broadcast schedule during the Olympics

The Winter Olympics are right around the corner, and our coverage begins tomorrow. Keep in mind, a few changes are coming your way as we cover the games through Feb. 20.
The evening news will be from 4-5 p.m., rather than a broadcast at both five and six.
This Friday, morning shows will be limited to 6-7 a.m.
Be prepared for abnormal show times over the weekend especially. This Saturday, Feb. 5, the morning show will be from 7-9 a.m. and the evening show will be from 4-5 p.m. The night show will start at 10:30 instead of 11 p.m. The next day, Sunday the 6, the morning show starts at 7 a.m. but ends at 8 a.m. We will also have half-hour broadcasts at 3 and 11 p.m.
Next week, Wake Up Northwest will have regular broadcasts on all weekdays. Weekday evening shows are from 4-5 p.m. The night show will be at 11 p.m., except for Thursday and Friday, with the show at 9:30 p.m.
Next Saturday, the morning show will be from 7-9 a.m., the evening show from 4-5 p.m., and the night show will be at 11 p.m. as normal.
On Super Bowl Sunday, our only show will be for half an hour at 9 p.m.
We will post on our Facebook each day when broadcasts will be.