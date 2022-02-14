UFW national Day Without Immigrants rally held in Pasco

PASCO -
The United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation is holding A Day Without Immigrants rally in a call for nationwide immigration reform; local efforts will be held at 1328 Road 28 in Pasco starting at 2 p.m. today.
Participants will then march to the bridge on Court Street and 395.
"Farm workers, Dreamers, TPS recipients and millions of undocumented immigrants continue to demand Senate Democrats push tirelessly for immigration reform to be included in the Build Back Better (BBB) budget proposal," said the press release. "Other peaceful actions will also take place throughout the country on Feb. 14th."