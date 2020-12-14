Happy Monday! After a light dusting this weekend, we could see a few snowflakes and raindrops as we start today. Patchy fog moves through the area making visibility limited drivers. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time this morning and drive safely.
A ridge of high pressure will move in this afternoon clearing out the rain and giving us a few sun breaks. Temperatures Monday in the upper 30s-low 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday morning pushing in light bands of snow and rain for the valleys. Snow levels will rise from 1,500 ft to 3,000 ft elevation.
WA Cascades will see between 2 to 5 inches of snow while the Blue Mountains may see 1.5 to 4 inches through Tuesday.
Winds will develop behind the from on Wednesday. Make sure to bring in any outdoor Christmas decorations that may blow over.
We'll keep a chance of rain and mountain snow in the forecast through the weekend. Especially in the Yakima Valley.
Highs this week, slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s by the weekend.