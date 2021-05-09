FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA-
According to WSP, Franklin County Sheriffs Deputies were in pursuit of a car Sunday when the car hit a semi truck, leaving one person dead.
WSP says the crash happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 395 and Foster Wells Rd in the southbound lane.
The passenger of the vehicle that caused the crash was dead upon arrival and the driver has unknown serious injuries. The driver of the semi truck that was hit, however, has no injuries.
Both WSP and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded. WSP is investigating.