One killed in officer involved shooting in Ritzville

RITZVILLE, WA-The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a person was killed in an officer involved shooting in Ritzville Saturday night. Ritzville police responded to the Love's truck stop on State Route 261 at around 11:30 for reports of a suicidal person. A Ritzville police officer and a Washington State Trooper contacted that person in the parking lot, and at some point the Ritzville officer fired his weapon and hit the person. The scene was secured and a machete was located. The officers provided first aid until an ambulance took the person to a local hospital, where they later died. The incident is being investigated by the Central Basin investigation team and more information is expected to be released in 48 hours.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.