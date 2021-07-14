Hazy, little smoky and hot again today with winds becoming breezy later this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-104.
 
Heat Advisory until 8 PM 
  • Temps: 98 to 105
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks if working outside
  • Remember Pets
Air quality this morning has ranged from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups.  The northwesterly flow this morning is pooling the smoke up against the Blues as a result we're finding the worst air quality in the foothills.   Winds will increase during this afternoon and evening hours as modified marine air begins to spill over the Cascades.  AHHHHHH a little relief by the end of the week - Temperatures drop into the low-mid 90s on Thursday and mid 80s-low 90s Friday through Saturday.  Unfortunately, winds will increase with this cooler air resulting in critical fire danger through Saturday Morning. 
 
Fire Weather Watch... Wednesday PM-Thursday PM (this will likely be extended through Friday or Saturday morning)
  • W 10-15 mph
  • Gusts 20-30 mph
  • Fires Spread Rapidly
  • No Outdoor Burning
  • Be Firewise
 
The "cooling trend" will be brief as models continue to show another warmup starting Sunday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100.  Stay cool and take it easy if your outside.

Tags