Another hot day with the Heat Advisory continuing until 8 PM. Early morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-105.
An upper level low sitting off the west coast with send a disturbance into the region later this afternoon/evening. This will likely trigger thunderstorms in the Blues and Cascades south of Hwy 12. These storms will have abundant lightning that could spark wildfires. For that reason we have issued a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch until 10 AM Saturday.
Another disturbance pushes through the region on Thursday with a chance for a stray shower or t-storm in the afternoon/evening. Highs cool into the mid 90s. The low pushes onshore Friday with a better chance for showers and storms. Any storm that develops could be locally strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. The low will be overhead Saturday with showers, while the instability will not be as strong, we could still see a stray t-storm. highs cool into the upper 70s-low 80s. Slight chance for a leftover shower early Sunday morning, highs in the upper 70s (ahhhhh heat relief)!
Dry and warmer early next week with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.