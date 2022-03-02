Rain at times today and cooler this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
The last round of rain will move through today and tonight as a frontal system slowly pushes through the region. The threat of heavy rain has ending for the Cascades and while the rivers will remain high, the threat for flooding has ending as river levels remain below flood stay along the Yakima and Naches rivers. We will need to continue to monitor the rivers flowing of the Blues, but they should also crest below flood stage by tomorrow morning.
The rain should be ending for most between 8-9 AM with just a few linger shower in the foothills until midday. Clearing skies by the afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Mainly dry Friday, but a quick moving upper-level disturbance my produce a little rain/snow mix in the Blues. Cooler with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
High pressure returns this weekend through early next week with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. A weak disturbance on Tuesday could provide us with evening showers and breezy winds, high in the mid-upper 50s and lows near 30.
