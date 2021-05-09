One Woman Dead Following ATV Accident Near Ukiah

UKIAH, OR-
According to Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, On Saturday May 8th, Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of an ATV accident that happened near Hideaway Springs Rd, just east of Ukiah, Oregon.
At about 3 pm, Umatilla County Sheriff's Dispatch received a call reporting two people injured in an ATV accident. Pendleton Fire and Ukiah QRT responded. Medics on scene confirmed the driver of the ATV, 33-year-old Jessica Whitney Ice, had died.
The other female passenger was transported in an ambulance to Ukiah and then Life Flighted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla, WA. She is reportedly in good condition. Oregon State Police Crash Reconstruction is currently investigating this crash.