Opioid crisis increasing in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- New data gathered by The Washington Department of Health's Rapid Health Information Network (RHINO) shows potential opioid clusters in Yakima County.
In a release by the Yakima Health District they said "The data showed an increase of emergency department visits related to opioid overdoses both in January 2021 and early February 2021."
The overdoses were observed among patients between 20 and 50 years of age.
If you or someone you know is suffering from Opioid Abuse Disorder Comprehensive Healthcare has resources to help.
Main phone number: (509) 575-4084
Crisis number: (509) 575-4200
Crisis Triage Center/Detox: (509) 453-2900