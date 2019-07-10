OREGON: Months after disastrous flood waters ripped through Oregon, a federal disaster declaration has been approved.
Six counties including some in Eastern Oregon are receiving federal funding. The six counties included are Curry, Douglas, Grant, Linn, Wheeler and Umatilla counties.
April's heavy rainfall and snow-melt set the stage for an extended period of flooding which caused more than 8 million dollars in damage, according to Governor Kate Brown's office.
At capacity reservoirs, swollen rivers and record-breaking rainfall were a perfect recipe for April's disaster.
A joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) was conducted back in May in the affected counties, and the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Oregon's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assessed the damage and approved the declaration.
“The impacts of these events have been devastating to the local communities," said Governor Kate Brown. "I applaud the incredible efforts by our local and tribal emergency managers and state agency partners who have worked tirelessly to help their fellow Oregonians during these severe weather events.”
In Eastern Oregon, the damage destroyed agricultural land and a waste water treatment plant in Pendleton. In Hermiston, the damage caused major erosion along the irrigation canal. In Umatilla, a pedestrian bridge collapsed.
A number of factors are involved in considering a request for Public Assistance. These include the estimated cost of repairs to damaged facilities, emergency protective measures, and debris removal.
The damage must also reach a county and state-wide threshold to qualify. The threshold is set according to federal regulations which are adjusted annually for inflation.
For a county to qualify for the program, damages and costs must reach nearly four dollars per person. The state threshold is $1.50 per person, coming out to a total of almost six million dollars. All six counties met both thresholds.
According to FEMA's historical data:
- For Umatilla and Wheeler Counties, this is the first FEMA major disaster declaration in the county in the past five years. A total estimate of damage in Umatilla County for the April declaration is $2,889,919 (of which $42,000 is for Hermiston and $265,983 is for Pendleton). A total estimate of damage in Wheeler County for the April declaration is $1,045,702.
- For Grant County, this is the second FEMA declaration in the county in the past five years – the first was a Fire Management Assistance Grant in 2015 for the Canyon Creek Fire Complex. A total estimate of damage in Grant County for the April declaration is $2,209,650.
- Please bear in mind that these are estimates – the numbers may change as we move through the assistance process, so they do not mean that this is how much FEMA will grant.
This disaster declaration makes federal funding available to the state and eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. The funding is based on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair.
Pendleton's Mayor, John Turner, says this is a disaster that will likely take months to pick up the pieces.
OEM has developed a story map that shows the impacts of April's severe weather, which was included in the declaration request . View the story map for the April 2019 floods here.