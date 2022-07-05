  • Briana Chavez NBC Right Now Reporter

Salem, ORE -

Governor Kate Brown orders flags half-staff today following the Highland Park tragedy. 

The flags are to be half-staff until July 9th at sunset. 

The governor issued a statement sharing her thoughts on the shooting. 

"The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts," said Governor Brown. "Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the six individuals who were killed, those who were injured, and the entire Highland Park community."