Salem, ORE -
Governor Kate Brown orders flags half-staff today following the Highland Park tragedy.
The flags are to be half-staff until July 9th at sunset.
The governor issued a statement sharing her thoughts on the shooting.
"The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts," said Governor Brown. "Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the six individuals who were killed, those who were injured, and the entire Highland Park community."
