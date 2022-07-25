Clear warm night ahead light evening winds and warm overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The heat wave is on and an excessive heat warning is in place through Friday night. Expect multiple days of temperatures over 100 and temperatures not cooling much overnight. The hottest days this week are Wednesday- Friday where we have a good chance of breaking some heat records.
The weekend will start off really hot and gradually cool a few degrees through Sunday. Take lots of breaks and HYDRATE!
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 106/75
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 109/74
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 112/77 (Record: 109/1934)
Friday... Sunny, Hot... 112/75 (Record: 107/2014)
Saturday... Sunny, Hot...105/70 (Record: 111/2020)
Sunday...Sunny, Hot 101/70 (Record: 109/2020)
Yakima
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/68
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/68
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 107/70 (Record: 105/1998)
Friday...Sunny, Hot...108/72
Saturday...Sunny, Hot...102/68
Sunday... Sunny, Hot...99/67
