P-EBT program to help families struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON- A food benefit program to aid families who previously relied on school lunches is coming to Washington. The program is called Pandemic-EBT, or P-EBT, and the benefits have received federal approval to be distributed beginning in early July.
To be considered eligible, students must attend a K-12 school that offers a lunch program during the school year and the student has to be eligible for free or reduced price meals OR attends a school where all lunches are already free. To put it simply, if a student is eligible for free or reduced price meals, they are eligible for P-EBT. Immigrant households are eligible to apply as well, so long as the student meets these criteria.
The benefit itself is a one time payment of $399 per eligible child in each household, these funds will automatically be distributed into existing EBT accounts by June 30th. However, families with children who became eligible for free and reduced price meals after their school closed will get less than $399 per child. If your child does not currently receive free and reduced price meals and you think they may be eligible, you must call their school to apply for them before applying for P-EBT.
There are two ways to apply for P-EBT. Online at www.WashingtonConnection.org, or by calling the Department of Social and Health Services contact center at 877-501-2233. The application will open by June 30th. Once an application has been submitted, processed, and approved, your P-EBT card will arrive in the mail in 3-5 business days. The deadline to apply is August 31st, or the start of the 2020-2021 school year, whichever is later.