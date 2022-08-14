BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Saturday afternoon, the Benton County Sheriff's Office filled about 3 and a half patrol cars with school supply donations and more.
Over the next week, BCSO plans on delivering supplies to local school.
In a Facebook post, BCSO shares how thankful it is for community partners during this school supply drive. Patrol cars were set up at the Walmart in Kennewick, KIBE Market in Benton City and NW Farm Supply in Prosser.
If you missed the event. You still have time to donate! Stop by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
