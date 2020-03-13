PASCO, WA - School districts in the Tri-Cities are already preparing. Several districts will hold emergency board meetings to discuss their plans in response to the coronavirus, including the Pasco School District.
The Pasco School District Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the district's emergency response plan for the coronavirus.
Pasco School District's (PSD) superintendent, Michele Whitney wants to hear from you at the bi-monthly community coffee event. It's happening at Starbucks on Court Street March 13 at 7:30 a.m.
However, in light of the coronavirus, Governor Inslee is urging everyone to practice social distancing. This meeting is accommodating to that.
If you have questions about the coronavirus, you can email your questions at covid19info@psd1.org.
PSD's Director of Public Affairs said Pasco School District continues to follow guidance from the Benton-Franklin District.
"They are not recommending that any school closures are needed at this time," Shane Edinger said. "We are definitely aware of the things that are happening on the west side of the state."
Edinger said, PSD is finalizing their plans in response to the coronavirus.
PSD is encouraging students, faculty and staff to practice good hygiene and to be smart about how they interact with the community if they are sick. Edinger said, staying home when you feel ill will help stop the spread of the virus.
Another way you can submit your questions or concerns is by calling the district's main office at 543-6700.