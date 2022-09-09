ASHFORD, Wash.-
Beginning Friday, Sept 9, Mount Rainier National Park has placed a parkwide fire ban for all campfires and wood or any fuel in the fire pits, fire pans and BBQ grills.
The ban has been placed to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during critical weather conditions.
The current air quality and wildfire smoke has increased concerns related to nearby wildlife areas. Hot, dry and windy conditions and poor air quality are expected through the weekend.
Emergency road closures have been placed due to the active Goat Rock Fire burning to the southeast entrance of the park.
SR123 is closed to travel in both directions and US12 is closed neat Skate Creek Road near White Pass Summit.
The Ohanapecosh campground and visitor center are open.
No fires are currently burning inside Mount Rainier National Park, but if you see smoke or flames in the park or nearby, call 9-1-1 or let a ranger know.
