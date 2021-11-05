The ongoing nationwide referee shortage has been magnified by the pandemic, particularly in Eastern Washington because of the growing population.
"Officials are there because they love the game," said long-time referee Brian Link, "they want to help the community, and they want to help the kids."
Being an official can be rewarding.
"The biggest thing you get out of it is the smile on the kids faces," said Will Gaethle, a 2nd generation official, "and it is rewarding also to know that in the face of adversity, you can make those decisions, those quick decisions."
Low pay and high disdain from spectators are two factors contributing to the nationwide referee shortage.
"It's time verses value, right?" said Gaethle in rhetoric. "What value are they getting out of it verses what they put into it and that's been a struggle for a lot of people I've spoken to."
The truth is the numbers have been slowly decreasing as more referees retire. The average age of a high school football referee more than 60 years old in Washington.
"The average age for the football guys," said Southridge Athletic Director Tim Wood, "is sixty something years old, so if you don't find some new blood, it's only going to get worse."
Various organizations are actively recruiting, including the Northwest Baseball Umpires Association and Washington Officials Association.