Partly cloudy tonight and breezy winds 5-15 mph calming down after midnight overnight lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Tomorrow a beautiful day on tap with sunny skies light winds and temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. A few clouds push through the region Thursday night and temperatures in the upper 40’s. The warming trend continues this weekend through Monday with some areas seeing temperatures in the 90’s.
Partly Cloudy & Breezy Tonight and The Warming Trend Continues into The Weekend
