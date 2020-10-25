Pasco Fire Responds to Residential Fire While Homeowners Not Home

PASCO, WA-
Pasco fire crews responded to 827 Waldemar Avenue around 8:38 p.m. after receiving a call that there were flames showing from a home.
Eight Pasco Fire units responded as well as the Kennewick battalion chief.
Pasco Fire says when they arrived they found smoke coming from the single wide home.
The homeowners were not home at the time and they say the neighbors were trying to get in to get the pets out of the home.
Pasco Fire says some pets may have been lost in the fire, but one was saved and taken to the emergency vet.
Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown and Pasco Fire Department is investigating as well as working with the homeowners.